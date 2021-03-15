China’s Geely to add $5 billion battery plant in EV push By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Geely Xingyue is seen displayed at the second media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai
BEIJING (Reuters) – Geely said on Monday it would build an electric vehicle battery factory with a planned annual manufacturing capacity of 42 gigawatt hours (GWh) in China’s eastern city of Ganzhou, as it expands its EV line-up in the world’s biggest car market.
The total investment in the project by Geely’s technology arm will be 30 billion yuan ($4.61 billion), according to a separate statement from the local government. Geely’s technology group has previously invested in Ganzhou-based EV battery maker Farasis.
The planned factory comes after Geely announced a flurry of tie-ups in January aimed at turning the automaker into a leading EV contract manufacturer and engineering service provider, as it fights the incursion of EV leader Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc.
Geely, which owns Volvo Cars and a 9.7% stake in Daimler AG (DE:), is competing with Great Wall and Nio (NYSE:) Inc.
China’s government has heavily promoted new energy vehicles (NEVs) – such as battery-powered, plug-in petrol-electric hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell cars – in response to chronic air pollution, spurring interest from technology companies and investors alike.
China forecasts NEVs will make up 20% of its annual auto sales by 2025 from around 5% in 2020.
($1 = 6.5021 renminbi)
