China Opened Up Its Pipelines and LNG Upstarts Are Blooming

Article content

(Bloomberg) — China’s smaller liquefied natural gas buyers are seizing on reforms that’ve opened access to import infrastructure to boost competition, issuing a spate of tenders for the fuel over the past month.

The second-tier gas firms, including Guangdong Energy Group Co. and Shenzhen Energy Group Co., are forecast to continue to seek more cargoes with spot LNG prices low, adding a new source of demand for global exporters, according to energy consultant FGE.

“We can expect more emerging Chinese players to be in the market for spot procurement in the coming months as China continues to open up its LNG receiving facilities,” said Alicia Wee, a senior analyst at FGE in Singapore.

Until recently, China imported most of its LNG through the three major state-owned energy giants, which owned pipelines, import terminals and distributed the fuel directly to smaller players. That’s changed with the formation of China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corp., known as PipeChina, which has consolidated the infrastructure into a single firm.

PipeChina has awarded over ten companies third-party access to its terminals, meaning smaller players can issue tenders directly when the need arises, instead of going through a larger state company, according to traders who requested anonymity to discuss private details.