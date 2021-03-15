China Evergrande’s EV firm partners Tencent unit to develop smart vehicle OS By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
2/2

© Reuters. A logo of China Evergrande Group is displayed at a news conference on the property developer’s annual results in Hong Kong

2/2

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd said on Monday it will form a joint venture with a unit of technology giant Tencent Holdings (OTC:) Ltd to develop a smart vehicle operating system employing proprietary intellectual property.

The electric vehicle (EV) arm of real estate developer China Evergrande Group said it will contribute 60% of capital to the venture while Tencent unit Beijing Tinnove Technology Co Ltd will make up the remainder.

“Both parties are expected to give a full play of their respective capabilities in new energy vehicle research and development, manufacturing, artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computation, commuting and other fields,” the EV firm said in a Hong Kong bourse filing without giving further details.

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle in January raised $3.4 billion in a share sale to fund research and repay debt.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR