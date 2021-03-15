Celtics could trade Tristan Thompson before deadline?

Most of the talk surrounding the Boston Celtics and the upcoming NBA trade deadline has been focused on the franchise being buyers. On Monday, that focus shifted toward the C’s becoming sellers.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Celtics might move on from Tristan Thompson prior to the March 25 trade deadline, just months after signing him in free agency. Haynes listed the Toronto Raptors as a potential trade partner.

Boston’s decision to move on from Thompson wouldn’t be surprising. The team has recently been linked to several players, including LaMarcus Aldridge, Harrison Barnes and John Collins, and already has a crowded frontcourt with Daniel Theis and Robert Williams.

The Celtics signed Thompson to a two-year, $19 million deal in November. The 30-year-old is averaging 7.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and one assist per game while shooting 53.4% from the field.