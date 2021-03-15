Celebrities At Their First Grammys Vs 2021 Grammys

1.

Lionel Richie (1983 vs. 2021)


Then: He won his first Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Performance. (He was nominated for Grammys before this, but the 1983 ceremony had the earliest photos we could find.)

Now: He performed for the In Memoriam.


2.

Beyoncé (2000 vs. 2021)


Then: She was nominated for Best R&B Performance By a Duo or Group With Vocal and Best R&B Song with Destiny’s Child.

Now: She was a guest and won Best R&B Performance, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Music Video. She also made history by winning her 28th Grammy award — the most for any female artist.


3.

Taylor Swift (2008 vs. 2021)


Then: She was nominated for Best New Artist.

Now: She was a performer and won Album of the Year.


4.

John Legend (2003 vs. 2021)


Then: He was nominated for Best New Artist, Best R&B Album, Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals, Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance, Best Rap/Sung Collaboration, Song of the Year, Best R&B Song, and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance.

Now: He was a virtual performer and won Best R&B Album.


5.

Chrissy Teigen (2005 vs 2021)


Then: She was attending with John Legend in support of his noms.

Now: She attended the ceremony virtually from her home.


6.

John Mayer (2003 vs. 2021)


Then: He won Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

Now: He performed alongside Maren Morris.


7.

Bruno Mars (2011 vs. 2021)


Then: He won Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

Now: He was a performer and debuted his first Silk Sonic song with Anderson .Paak.


8.

Brandi Carlile (2016 vs. 2021)


Then: She was nominated for Best Americana Album.

Now: She was a performer and won Best Country Song.


9.

Miranda Lambert (2008 vs. 2021)


Then: She was nominated for Best Female Country Vocal Performance.

Now: She performed and won Best Country Album.


10.

Maren Morris (2017 vs. 2021)


Then: She won her first Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance.

Now: She was a performer and nominated for Best Country Song.


11.

Haim (2015 vs. 2021)


Then: They were nominated for Best New Artist.

Now: They performed and were nominated for Album of the Year and Best Rock Performance.


12.

Jack Antonoff (2013 vs. 2021)


Then: He won Song of the Year and Best New Artist with his band Fun.

Now: He was nominated for Best Producer of the Year, Non-Classical and won Album of the Year with Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner.


13.

Aaron Dessner (2014 vs. 2021)


Then: He was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album with The National.

Now: He won Album of the Year with Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift.


14.

Anderson .Paak (2017 vs. 2021)


Then: He was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Urban Contemporary Album.

Now: He won Best Melodic Rap Performance and like I said earlier, debuted his first Silk Sonic song.


15.

Brittany Howard (2013 vs. 2021)


Then: She was a performer and was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Rock Performance with Alabama Shakes.

Now: She won for Best Rock Song.


16.

Chris Martin (2003 vs. 2021)


Then: His band Coldplay won Best Rocker Performance By a Duo or Group With Vocal and Best Alternative Music Album. They also won Best Alternative Music Album the year before, but Chris wasn’t at the ceremony.

Now: He performed for the In Memoriam.


17.

Jhené Aiko (2015 vs. 2021)


Then: She was nominated for Best R&B Song, Best Urban Contemporary Album, and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.

Now: She hosted the pre-gala ceremony and was nominated for Album of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best Progressive R&B Album.


18.

Julia Michaels (2018 vs. 2021)


Then: She was nominated for Best New Artist and Song of the Year.

Now: She was nominated for Song of the Year.


