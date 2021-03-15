Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions: Vatican By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: View of St. Peter’s Square on Christmas Day at the Vatican
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – The Vatican said on Monday that priests and other Catholic Church ministers cannot bless same-sex unions and that such blessings are “not licit” if carried out.
The Vatican’s doctrinal office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, issued the ruling in response to questions and moves in some parishes to impart such blessings as a sign of welcome to gay Catholics. The response from the congregation was “Negative”.
