Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Deliver Sultry Performance, Doja Cat Goes Futuristic

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker and her ‘WAP’ collaborator bring the heat with their joint performance, while the ‘Say So’ songstress wows during her laser-packed set.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion heated up the stage at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. The duo delivered a show-stopping performance of their controversial, yet hit song at the Sunday, March 14 show.

Megan started it off solo, performing her “Good News” single “Body” on a set that captured the glitz and allure of old Hollywood. Donning a silver long-sleeve body suit, she showed off her signature booty shaking moves, before delivering her Grammy-winning single “Savage”. While Beyonce Knowles didn’t appear to sing her part on the remix, Megan clearly owned the stage as she nailed the choreography, joined by suited male dancers.

The stage then transitioned to a futuristic set, from where Cardi delivered her hit “WAP” in a metallic pink suit. Megan later joined the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker, showcasing provocative dance moves for their first televised performance of the track.

Doja Cat also gave a futuristic vibe during her own performance of “Say So”. Donning a black leotard, she performed from a laser-packed set. “I haven’t been waiting for this for my whole life, I’ve been preparing,” she said in a voiceover before breaking into her rendition of her hit.





Also being basked in the laser beams was Bad Bunny, who performed “Dakiti” with his collaborator Jhay Cortez. He dressed up in a puffy jacket with futuristic-looking sunglasses, while standing on a towering platform, before Jhay appeared during the latter portion of the song.





Maren Morris and John Mayer delivered another duet performance that night, singing “The Bones” off her 2019 second studio album “Girl”. She looked stunning in a red silky dress with a thigh-high slit, as John stood a bit far left and behind while strumming his guitar.





Billie Eilish, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, South Korean pop sensation BTS (Bangtan Boys) and Lil Baby were also among the performers at the event. Earlier that night, Lionel Richie led a tribute to Kenny Rogers with a performance of “Lady”, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak sang “Tall Sally” and “Good Golly Miss Molly” to honor the late Little Richard, before Roddy Ricch wrapped up the ceremony with “The Box”.







