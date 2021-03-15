Buy-the-dip signal? Ethereum sees surprise gain vs. Bitcoin despite BTC drop By Cointelegraph

Buy-the-dip signal? Ethereum sees surprise gain vs. Bitcoin despite BTC drop
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price made another new all-time high above $60,000 over the weekend. However, the same cannot be said for Ether (ETH), and the market in general didn’t show much strength thereafter for a continuation. As a result, BTC price has dropped by 7% over the past 24 hours.
During this pullback, ETH also dropped in its U.S. dollar pair. However, the pair actually saw a bounce. It could be the case that altcoins are attempting to stabilize against BTC while is paring some of its massive weekend gains. Interestingly enough, could this be a prelude to a potentially massive rally for Ether later this year? Let’s take a look at the charts.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.