Buy-the-dip signal? Ethereum sees surprise gain vs. Bitcoin despite BTC drop By Cointelegraph



Buy-the-dip signal? Ethereum sees surprise gain vs. Bitcoin despite BTC drop



Bitcoin’s (BTC) price made another new all-time high above $60,000 over the weekend. However, the same cannot be said for Ether (ETH), and the market in general didn’t show much strength thereafter for a continuation. As a result, BTC price has dropped by 7% over the past 24 hours.

During this pullback, ETH also dropped in its U.S. dollar pair. However, the pair actually saw a bounce. It could be the case that altcoins are attempting to stabilize against BTC while is paring some of its massive weekend gains. Interestingly enough, could this be a prelude to a potentially massive rally for Ether later this year? Let’s take a look at the charts.

ETH/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

ETH/BTC 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

ETH/BTC 3-day chart. Source: TradingView

ETH/USDT 3-hour chart. Source: TradingView

