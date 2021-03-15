Bullish uptrend intact as Bitcoin futures open interest hits $22.5B By Cointelegraph

Bullish uptrend intact as Bitcoin futures open interest hits $22.5B
(BTC) price has rallied 22.5% in March, but as the price moved up, some buyers began to use excessive leverage, according to derivatives data. Meanwhile, futures open interest reached a $22.5 billion record-high, causing investors to question how sustainable the current rally is.
Being optimistic, especially during a bullish market, can’t be deemed worrisome. Still, a yellow flag is raised when buyers use excessive leverage because this could lead to large liquidations during a sell-off.
