Bucs, Shaq Barrett agree to four-year deal worth up to $72M

Barrett played the 2020 season on the franchise tag after the two sides were unable to agree to an extension. The 28-year-old recorded two forced fumbles, eight sacks, 57 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss and 16 quarterback hits last season. In 2019, he had a career-high 19.5 sacks.

The Buccaneers have made several moves prior to free agency to retain key players. Wide receiver Chris Godwin received the franchise tag last week and linebackers Lavonte David and Kevin Minter agreed to new deals.

Star quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady also agreed on an extension through 2022 that saved the Buccaneers $19 million against the 2021 salary cap.

The Buccaneers still need to re-sign Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown and Leonard Fournette, among others.