Brazil signs Pfizer deal for 100 million vaccine doses: source By Reuters

© Reuters. COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Nice
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil has signed a deal with Pfizer Inc (NYSE:) to purchase 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
Brazilian officials have flagged their interest in a deal since President Jair Bolsonaro joined Pfizer executives on a video call last week, burying the hatchet after months of recriminations about stalled negotiations.
