Blazers among teams interested in Magic’ Aaron Gordon

The Orlando Magic have been listening to calls on Aaron Gordon, and two specific teams are reportedly among those showing interest in the veteran forward.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves have shown interest in Gordon. Minnesota has been interested in Gordon since the 2020 offseason.

Gordon has been dealing with an ankle sprain that has limited him to just one game since the start of February. He returned to action on Thursday against the Miami Heat but logged just 14 minutes. He has missed Orlando’s last two games due to “injury management.”

The 25-year-old is under contract through the 2021-22 campaign and has a cap hit of $16.4 million next season. He would be an intriguing pick-up for either Minnesota or Portland.

In Minnesota, Gordon would join a squad including rookie Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell. The Timberwolves have the worst record in the NBA, but Gordon could help the team turn things around during the second half of the season.

In Portland, he would join a team including Damian Lillard, Carmelo Anthony, C.J. McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic. He’d probably be a better fit with the Trail Blazers and would have the opportunity to help the franchise rise in the Western Conference standings. The Blazers are currently sixth, but are only three games back of the third-place Los Angeles Lakers.

Gordon is averaging 13.6 points, seven rebounds and four assists per game while shooting 42.5% from the field and 36.5% from deep this season.