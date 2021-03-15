Bitcoin Falls 10% In Rout By Investing.com



Bitcoin Falls 10% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $53,369.8 by 21:05 (01:05 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 10.18% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since January 21.

The move downwards pushed Bitcoin’s market cap down to $1,014.2B, or 60.92% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap was $1,142.3B.

Bitcoin had traded in a range of $53,369.8 to $56,024.1 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 4.06%. The volume of Bitcoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $66.6B or 43.54% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $53,073.6211 to $61,795.8359 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Bitcoin is still down 13.64% from its all-time high of $61,795.84 set on March 13.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $1,716.29 on the Investing.com Index, down 8.27% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0017 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 0.23%.

Ethereum’s market cap was last at $200.1B or 12.02% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $38.7B or 2.32% of the total cryptocurrency market value.