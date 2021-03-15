Billionaire Ackman donates millions of Coupang shares to foundation, others By Reuters

© Reuters. Bill Ackman, chief executive officer and portfolio manager at Pershing Square Capital Management, speaks during the SALT conference in Las Vegas
(Reuters) – Billionaire hedge fund investor William Ackman said on Monday he donated 26.5 million shares in newly public South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc to three entities, including his foundation.
Ackman, who runs hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management, said on Twitter he also donated shares to a donor-advised funds program and another non-profit he did not identify.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.