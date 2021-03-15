Billie Eilish Gushes Over Megan Thee Stallion During GRAMMY Acceptance Speech – Says She Deserved To Win Record Of The Year Instead

Billie Eilish was honored with the Record of the Year award at the GRAMMYs and in her acceptance speech, the young singer argued that it was not she who deserved to win! Instead, she clarified that Megan Thee Stallion should have received the Golden Gramophone trophy in this category.

Taking the stage alongside her brother, Finneas, who is also her collaborator, Billie stated that ‘This is really embarrassing for me. Megan, girl, I was going to write my speech about how you deserved this, but then I was like, ‘There is no way they are going to choose me. It’s hers!’ You deserve this. You had a year I think is un-toppable. You’re a queen. I want to cry just thinking about how much I love you. You are so beautiful. You are so talented. You deserve everything in this world. Genuinely, this goes to her.’

Billie went on to ask people to cheer for Megan before adding that ‘But I really do appreciate this. Thank you to the Academy… I love my team. Thank you to my brother, Finneas. Thanks for doing this. I love you, thank you.’

It’s safe to say the #GRAMMYs Record Of The Year winner is a big fan of @theestallion! 🌟Congratulations to @billieeilish and @finneas for their big win. 💫 pic.twitter.com/Sw4r3HLwqX — CBS (@CBS) March 15, 2021

As for Megan, she won in the Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song categories.

Billie’s speech made sense since Megan really was expected to win instead of her.

However, executive producer Ben Winston did speak with ET ahead of the awards show and he admitted that there would be some surprises.

‘Everything is going to be a bit of a surprise because, ultimately, it’s a GRAMMYs like no other. I really do not think people are going to be disappointed. We’re going to put on an evening of real entertainment that people will remember for a very long time. That is my hope, and we’re going to try our absolute best.’