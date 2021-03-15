Biden’s top diplomat calls for deeper Japan ties, as China, N.Korea cast shadow

Article content

TOKYO — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday called for deeper economic ties with Japan, as he and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin seek to use their first trip abroad to solidify Asian alliances as a bulwark against China’s assertiveness.

Their visit to Tokyo and Seoul is the first overseas outing by top cabinet members of President Joe Biden’s team and follows a virtual summit last week of the leaders the United States, Japan, Australia and India – the Quad alliance.

Issues on the agenda range from freedom of navigation in the South and East China Seas and semiconductor supply-chain security, to North Korean nuclear issue and the military coup in Myanmar.

“The economic relationship between the United States and Japan is, as you know very well, one of the strongest in the world,” Blinken said in remarks to a group of business leaders in Tokyo.

He said the pandemic had exposed vulnerabilities in global supply chains for critical products, including medical equipment, supplies, semiconductors.

The countries needed to work together to build secure and resilient supply chains for the future, he said.

North Korea is likely to be in sharp focus after the White House said Pyongyang had so far rebuffed efforts from the United States to engage in dialog. North Korea warned the new U.S. administration against “causing a stink” if it wants peace, North Korean state media reported on Tuesday.