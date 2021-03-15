Biden would not raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000: White House By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. U.S. President Joe Biden talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden remains committed to his campaign pledge that no one earning less than $400,000 should see an increase in their taxes, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

Psaki said the Biden administration was working closely with members of Congress about how best to fund plans for an ambitious infrastructure package, but those plans had not been finalized yet.

“His priority and focus has always been on people paying their fair share, and also focusing on corporations that may not be paying their fair either,” Psaki said. “That remains his overarching approach, but there isn’t a package yet.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR