Biden White House wants to reach Republicans hesitant on vaccine, would welcome Trump’s help By Reuters



© Reuters. U.S. President Joe Biden talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is looking for ways to reach Republicans who are hesitant to get the coronavirus vaccine, the White House said on Monday.

Health officials are contacting evangelicals and other conservatives to reach Republicans, press secretary Jen Psaki said.

The White House would support former president Donald Trump’s involvement, she said.