Biden to name Gene Sperling to lead COVID-19 relief plan: administration official By Reuters

Biden to name Gene Sperling to lead COVID-19 relief plan: administration official

Matilda Colman
© Reuters. U.S. President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn of the White House towards reporters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will name Gene Sperling to lead implementation of a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan, an administration official said late on Sunday.

Sperling, a top economic official in the administrations of former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, was ideally suited for the job given his experience at the highest levels of government, said the administration official.

“There’s no one who knows how the federal government works better than Gene Sperling, and there’s no one better qualified to take charge of the implementation of the Rescue Plan and make sure it delivers for the American people,” the official said.

