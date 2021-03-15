Beyonce Makes History And Breaks The All Time Record For The Most Grammy Wins

Beyonce surprised fans with an appearance at the Grammys. It was announced live during the show that she has the most wins over any female and male, but The Shade Room confirms that she is tied with Quincy Jones.

This makes her the female with the most wins ever. Fans were really excited in the comments.

A follower said: ‘Jhene sooo pretty .. even through the mask,’ and someone else posted this message: ‘Beyoncé be forgetting her other children 😭’

One other commenter posted this: ‘The definition of elegance and class!!!’ and one other commenter said: ‘And Blue prob the youngest to win a Grammy 🏆.’

A follower posted this message in the comments: ‘She came to collect her and Blue Tings and dip 👏😂’ and someone else said: ‘She stood there like she was in a straight jacket😂’

A lot of people gushed over her look and made sure to praise her in the comments.

In other recent news, it’s been revealed that Meghan Markle has received Beyonce‘s full support. On Tuesday, two days after Meghan’s explosive interview with Oprah, the singer posted a message to her website dedicated to the former duchess.

As you might know, during the highly anticipated interview that aired on CBS, Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, told the world about the racism she experienced at the palace.

Beyonce could not help but praise Meghan for her courage to open up and be so vulnerable on camera about such delicate topics.

So, she wrote: ‘Thank you, Meghan, for all your courage and leadership. We are strengthened and inspired by you.’

Stay tuned for more news about Bey and her life. She makes sure to keep fans updated via social media as much as possible these days.