Beyonce And Megan Thee Stallion 2021 Grammys



@buzzfeed / Via Twitter: @BuzzFeed



She continued, “And I remember I went to the rodeo for the first time and I saw Destiny’s Child perform and I was like, ‘You know what? I love her work, I love the way she is, I love the way she carry herself.’ And my mama would always be like ‘Megan what would Beyoncé do?’ And I’m always like, you know what, what would Beyoncé do, but let me make it a little ratchet.”