Baseball Players of the Week

SEC Baseball Weekly Honors – March 15, 2021

Player of the Week: Cade Doughty, LSU

LSU’s Cade Doughty led the SEC last week in total bases (22), home runs (5) and RBI (12) to lead the Tigers to five wins in five games last week. Doughty was 7-for-21 at the plate with five walks and a .444 on-base percentage. He hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning Saturday versus UT San Antonio to erase a 7-4 deficit and extend the game into the 11th inning. LSU went on to post a 10-9 victory in 13 innings

Pitcher of the Week: Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt’s Kumar Rocker worked a season-long 8.0 shutout innings, facing just three batters above the minimum in the Commodores’ series-opening win at No. 13 Oklahoma State. He picked up his fourth win of the campaign with his second consecutive quality start and held the Cowboys to just two hits-a season-low for OSU-while allowing just three runners to reach base all afternoon. Rocker retired the side in order in five of his eight innings pitched and closed out his outing by retiring 18 of the 20 final batters he faced. Rocker has not allowed an earned run all season, through 23.0 innings of work.

Co-Freshman of the Week: Corey Collins, Georgia

Georgia’s Corey Collins batted .444 (8-for-18) with two doubles, two home runs, five runs scored and nine RBI in helping Georgia go 4-0 last week. Collins posted an .889 slugging percentage and .500 on-base percentage and hit safely in all four games last week including tying his career high with a pair of three-hit games. He launched a three-run home run in Friday and Saturday’s shutout wins over Lipscomb.

Co-Freshman of the Week: Jordan Thompson, LSU

LSU’s Jordan Thompson batted .381 (8-for-21) in five games last week and played a huge role in LSU’s extra-innings wins over UT San Antonio on Saturday and Sunday. Thompson launched a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 13th inning on Saturday to lift the Tigers to a 10-9. On Sunday, with LSU trailing 12-9 in the bottom of the 10th inning, Thompson unloaded a one-out, two-run blast to narrow the deficit to 12-11. LSU went on to tie the game in the 10th and win it in the 11th by a 13-12 score