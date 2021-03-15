Bad Bunny And Trevor Noah’s Head-Bop Is An Underrated Grammy Moment

My new favorite friend group.
With each award show comes a new slew of notable highlights and meme-worthy moments, and this year’s Grammys were certainly no exception.
Lizzo accidentally cursed on-air while presenting an award, Beyoncé looked shaken to her core when she broke an all-time record, and Harry Styles wore a purple boa.
But I think the real winners of the night were Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez, and Trevor Noah—the trio we never knew we needed.
During DaBaby and Dua Lipa’s performance of “Levitating,” the newfound trio sat on stage, casually head-bopping to the beat.
And I think it’s safe to say they are definitely DaBaby/Dua Lipa fans.
I mean… LOOK AT THEM. It’s precious.
Dua and DaBaby performed right after Jhay and Bad Bunny, so I guess they had no where to go and decided to just pop a squat right there.
Not sure what the normal protocol is for COVID-friendly awards shows, but can we make this the standard?
