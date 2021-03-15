Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.09% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.09%

Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the gained 0.09%.

The best performers of the session on the were Magellan Financial Group Ltd (ASX:), which rose 4.90% or 2.12 points to trade at 45.39 at the close. Meanwhile, Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:) added 4.35% or 1.10 points to end at 26.40 and Omni Bridgeway Ltd (ASX:) was up 4.26% or 0.15 points to 3.67 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were GWA Group Ltd (ASX:), which fell 7.64% or 0.23 points to trade at 2.78 at the close. Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:) declined 4.49% or 5.09 points to end at 108.33 and AP Eagers Ltd (ASX:) was down 4.42% or 0.67 points to 14.50.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 722 to 620 and 326 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 8.45% to 13.532 a new 1-month low.

Gold Futures for April delivery was up 0.14% or 2.40 to $1722.20 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in April rose 0.88% or 0.58 to hit $66.19 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract rose 0.84% or 0.58 to trade at $69.80 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.30% to 0.7739, while AUD/JPY fell 0.04% to 84.47.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.15% at 91.812.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR