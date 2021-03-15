Asian markets set to rise on strong U.S. equities

Article content

NEW YORK — Asian stocks were set to open higher on Tuesday after Wall Street’s main indexes closed at record highs and investors awaited comments from the U.S. central bank’s meeting later this week.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both surged on gains in travel stocks as mass vaccinations in the United States and congressional approval of a $1.9 trillion aid bill fueled investor optimism.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures added 0.10%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures rose 0.55%.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.16%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.24% in early trading.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.04%.

Investors are focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting, which will conclude on Wednesday, as rising bond yields fuel concerns for a pickup in inflation. Fed policymakers are expected to forecast that the U.S. economy will grow in 2021 by the fastest rate in decades.

Minutes from Australia’s central bank’s March monetary policy meeting are due out at midday and are expected to provide commentary on bond yields and an update on it 3-year bond yield target.

The Bank of England also meets this week on Thursday.

“Markets are likely to be in a holding pattern ahead of this … heavy central bank-laden week,” write analysts at TD Securities.