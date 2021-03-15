Ashley Benson Has So Much Anxiety From The Paparazzi

“It gives me so much anxiety.”
Ashley Benson is all too familiar with the downside of being in the public eye. After watching the Framing Britney Spears documentary, the actor said she relates to how the singer has been harassed by the paparazzi.
“That’s the one reason why I hate being in this industry because you get unwanted attention,” she told Paris Hilton on her podcast, This Is Paris.
“It’s funny because when people see [you] in photos, living a normal life, being outside a restaurant or whatever, [they think,] ‘Oh, they called the paparazzi [on themselves] ’cause they want to be photographed,’” she explained.
“It’s like dude, I’m actually one of the ones who does not, will never [do that,]” Benson continued. “I always look horrible in these photos.”
The Pretty Little Liars alum said that she doesn’t understand why the paparazzi has been following her everywhere because “there [are] so many more famous people that have better stories to tell than [she does.]”
It’s gotten so bad that the actor can’t leave her house “without getting photographed.”
“It almost causes car wrecks,” she explained. “They go through stoplights and all this stuff. They scream all this horrible stuff at you, and they just bother you to get a reaction. It gives me so much anxiety.”
“There [are] times [when] I just don’t even want to leave my house or feel like I can go on a hike or do whatever because for whatever reason, they just follow me and want to take my photo,” Benson continued.
Benson noted that she’s through with the paparazzi making up “lies” about her and sitting “outside [her] house 24/7.”
