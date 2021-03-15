Artist of the Week: Madison Beer

Instagram

The singer finds her voice again and shows her potential as a musician with her long-awaited debut album ‘Life Support’ following the hard lessons she learned in the industry.

Madison Beer found her “Life support” in debut album. Almost nine years after gaining instant fame on the web following Justin Bieber‘s approval of her rendition of Etta James‘ “At Last”, the singer finally dropped a collection of songs that she’s most proud of.

Multiple tracks in the album raked in over 1 million streams on Spotify. One of the standouts, a sultry breakup song called “Selfish”, received Gold certification for selling half a million unit since Valentine’s Day release and reached No. 19 on Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles. Meanwhile, the album rose to No. 28 in U.K. and 23 in Canada.

The 22-year-old star actually had been working on her first album since her YouTube days, but numerous setbacks including her struggles with mental health and creative differences with label and then-manager Scooter Braun forced her to take a step back.

The brunette beauty felt like a “cash cow” when everyone around her told her what to do without bothering to listen to her opinions. After releasing several bubblegum songs like “Melodies” and “Unbreakable”, she realized she wanted something with more substance.

“No one was on the same page as me. They wanted me to be ‘Melodies’ and teeny bop, and I was like, ‘No!’ I wanted to punch everyone and break out of the shell, but I was restricted by my age,” Madison opened up about her early career to Elite Daily in a recent interview.

She eventually found her voice again with her 2018 independent mini album fittingly titled “As She Pleases“. It propelled her into the top 10 on U.S. Independent Albums chart and gave her first Gold plaque with empowerment anthem “Home With You”.

While she’s no longer an independent artist when releasing “Life Support”, she made sure she continued to have full control over her art. The album was packed with messages about relationships and life lessons that she conveyed beautifully with her sultry voice.