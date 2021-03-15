Andy Murray receives wildcard entry for Miami Open

Former world No. 1 Andy Murray has received a wildcard entry into the Miami Open that will run at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens from March 22-April 4.

“It’s a city I love, and I’ve spent a lot of time here over the last 15 years, I feel comfortable,” the three-time Grand Slam champion told People. “But over the next few months, I want to play matches — especially against the top players — work on my game and climb the rankings. I want to get back playing a sport I love.”

Murray won the Miami Open in 2009 and 2013 and also reached the tournament’s final in 2012 and 2015. The 33-year-old was scheduled to participate in last month’s Australian Open but withdrew after he tested positive for COVID-19. He has also undergone multiple hip surgeries over the years and dealt with a pelvic injury setback last fall.

Injuries have caused him to plummet to No. 118 in the official ATP rankings.

“The last few years has been really hard,” Murray told People. “After the operation, there were no guarantees I would play again, but I’ve been working very hard on my conditioning and over the last few months I’ve felt the best I have for years. I’ll need to be mindful of my schedule moving forward but I’m excited to be back competing — with a metal hip.”

In a brief statement, Miami Open tournament director and retired professional tennis player James Blake added: “It is exciting to see Andy back in Miami. As someone who has had to battle back from injury during his career, I understand and respect all the hard work Andy has put in to get back on tour.”