Ammika Harris Shares A Gorgeous Photo With Chris Brown’s Son, Aeko – See It Here

Ammika Harris shared a black and white photo on her social media account featuring her and Chris Brown‘s baby boy, Aeko. Check out the pic that impressed fans below.

A follower posted this message: ‘U and Chris have a cute; handsome man😍😍😍’ and one other fan said: ‘This picture speaks a thousand words.’

RELATED:Ammika Harris Tells Baby Daddy Chris Brown What She Wants In A Relationship

Someone else said: ‘One handsome human and one beautiful human ❤️❤️’ and someone else said: ‘Wow, he is your twin!!!🤩🤩🥰’

One other commenter posted this: ‘maaaan, that baby is just so perfect. Such a beautiful family!’ and a follower said: ‘Does Aeko reminds you of this emoji 🥺 Ammika in pictures?’

RELATED:Ammika Harris Reveals The Sweet Thing Chris Brown Did For Her While Giving Birth To Their Son!

Someone else posted this: ‘I Love This Pic…My two favourite people…Mother and Son…’ and one other commenter posted this message: ‘Beautiful just like his mommy and daddy.’

A fan said: ‘Breezy is very talented, so he said, “I’ll make a real jack,’ and someone else said: ‘Aeko is the cutest kid ever!’

In other recent news, Ammika Harris posted a photo on her social media account in which she looks amazing. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account.

‘Has to be the cutest water bottle I’ve ever owned @snatchletics AD ( don’t forget to use my code: Ammika ) ☺️

#Snatchletics #YouthElixirBottle #BalanceEquatesComfort #SnatchNation,’ Ammika captioned her post.

Also, Chris Brown‘s baby mama, Ammika Harris, shared a photo on her social media account that has a lot of fans impressed in the comments.

Ammika is living her best life together with her and Chris’ baby boy Aeko. She keeps fans updated on a daily basis, and people are in love with her son.

Ammika is definitely living her best life with her baby boy Aeko. Fans are not quite sure whether she and Chris are still together or if they are simply co-parenting Aeko.

Advertisement

They really hope to see the family reunited sometime.