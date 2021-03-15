Alex Rodriguez Reunites With Jennifer Lopez in Dominican Republic Amid Split Rumors

WENN

A-Rod has seemingly jetted off to the Caribbean to join his bride-to-be while she’s filming her new movie ‘Shotgun Wedding’ amid rumors that they ended their engagement.

Alex Rodriguez has jetted to the Dominican Republic to spend time with Jennifer Lopez and save their romance.

The singer and actress, who is shooting new film “Shotgun Wedding“, shrugged off reports the couple had ended its engagement and split over the weekend (13Mar21), but confessed she and the former baseball star are “working through some things” in a statement.

Alex also made it clear he’s not single when he was quizzed about his relationship status in Miami, Florida on Saturday morning.

On Monday, A-Rod posted a photo from a tropical location and tagged his fiancee, indicating he’s with her on set.

TMZ sources have confirmed Alex flew to the Dominican Republic, where J.Lo is shooting “Shotgun Wedding” with Josh Duhamel, on Sunday.

Lopez and Rodriguez became engaged in early 2019 but had to shelve plans for a lavish destination wedding twice during the past year, due to coronavirus concerns.

Before they sparked split rumors, the “On the Floor” hitmaker revealed they entered counseling to strengthen their relationship while holed up with their kids from previous relationships.

“At the start (of the pandemic) we were all filled with anxiety,” she told Allure magazine. “We were all in the Twilight Zone like everyone else. We never get to do stuff like that (together). I was trying to take advantage of the time. We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy.”