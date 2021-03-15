Alaska Airlines passenger facing jail time 300000 fine over alleged drunken behaviour

A 24-year-old man is facing jail and a possible $320,000 fine after being accused of drunken behaviour on an Alaska Airlines flight he claims he cannot remember.

Landon Grier from Colorado is accused of refusing to wear a mask, urinating in the cabin and interfering with a flight crew.

The FBI arrested the man and he now faces a maximum 20 years in jail and a possible US$250,000 ($320,000) fine, USA Today reported .

The alleged incident occurred on a flight from Seattle to Denver on March 9 after a fellow passenger alerted attendants because Grier was urinating in his seat.

The male passenger claims he cannot remember his alleged mid-flight behaviour. (Alaska Airlines/Facebook)

The media outlet quoted an FBI affidavit which claimed Grier appeared to be attempting to sleep but swatted at an attendant when she repeatedly asked him to put his face mask on.

Grier reportedly told the FBI agent he sank several beers and a couple of shots before boarding the flight.

He also claims he fell asleep on the plane and woke to flight attendants yelling at him to stop urinating.

Grier reportedly told the FBI he has no recollection of his actions.

He faced court last Thursday and was released on a $10,000 bond. He is set to return to court later this month.

“We will not tolerate any disturbance onboard our aircraft or any of the airports we serve,” Alaska Airlines said in a statement.