Alameda Research invests $2M into crypto market maker Efficient Frontier By Cointelegraph

Alameda Research invests $2M into crypto market maker Efficient Frontier
The news was announced by Efficient Frontier on March 15, with the company stating the funding will be used to “expand its balance sheet” and build its position within the crypto asset sector. Efficient Frontier chief executive, Roei Levav, stated:
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research has invested $2 million in Tel-Aviv-based algorithmic crypto market maker, Efficient Frontier.
