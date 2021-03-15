5 things to watch in Bitcoin this week By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

$60K meets whale sellers: 5 things to watch in Bitcoin this week

(BTC) begins a new week riding high near record price levels — can it sustain the gains much longer?

After a roaring weekend, the largest cryptocurrency is seeing mixed results prior to Monday’s Wall Street open.

Fed balance sheet chart. Source: Federal Reserve
1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: Tradingview
Binance buy and sell levels at March 15, 2021. Source: Material Indicators
Bitcoin exchange balance vs. BTC/USD chart. Source: CryptoQuant/ Tradingview
Bitcoin liquid supply change vs. BTC/USD chart. Source: Glassnode
Coinbase BTC balance chart. Source: Glassnode
Bitcoin funding rates chart. Source: Bybt