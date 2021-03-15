49ers, Juszczyk agree to five-year, $27 million deal

Juszczyk also confirmed the five-year deal, thanking the organization on social media Sunday night.

San Francisco previously signed Juszczyk to a four-year, $21 million deal in 2017, which was the biggest ever given to a fullback at the time. The 29-year-old has played a key role in the San Francisco offense. In 2020, he caught 19 passes for 202 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 17 carries for 64 yards and two scores.

The 49ers have more than 20 players expected to become unrestricted free agents this week, but they’re reportedly working hard to retain veteran left tackle Trent Williams.