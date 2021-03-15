3 reasons Bitcoin fell 6% in 4 hours — Is the BTC price rally at risk? By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
3 reasons Bitcoin fell 6% in 4 hours — Is the BTC price rally at risk?

The price of (BTC) abruptly fell by nearly 6% in less than four hours as the new weekly candle opened on March 15.

Three factors contributed to the weakening momentum of Bitcoin, namely a new weekly open, high funding rates, and stablecoin inflows primarily driving the market upward.

1-day chart with key levels. Source: Tradingview.com, Rekt Capital
BTC long/short liquidations. Source: Bybt.com
Bitcoin all exchanges inflow mean. Source: CryptoQuant