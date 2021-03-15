16 Related Actors Who Played Family Onscreen

1.

Eugene Levy and his son, Dan, played Johnny and David Rose on Schitt’s Creek.


CBC / Via Netflix

Eugene’s daughter, Sarah Levy, also had a role on the show as local café server Twyla Sands.

2.

Spouses Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany played Emma Darwin and Charles in Creation.


Icon Film Distribution / Via youtube.com

The actors met on the set of A Beautiful Mind.

3.

Angelina Jolie and her father, Jon Voight, played Lara and Richard Croft in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.


Paramount Pictures / Via youtube.com

Although an interview Jon gave after the film’s release contributed to a rift in their relationship, they’ve “gotten to know each other” through Angelina’s children in recent years.

4.

Henry Fonda and his daughter Jane played Norman Thayer Jr. and Chelsea Thayer Wayne in On Golden Pond.


Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

Jane said that accepting the Oscar for Best Actor on his behalf was “the happiest moment of [her] life.”

5.

Sylvester Stallone and his son Sage played Rocky Balboa and Rocky Balboa Jr. in Rocky V.


MGM/UA Communications Co. / Via youtube.com

Following the film’s release, Sage told People magazine, “After the film, everything changed. We’d do anything for each other.”

6.

Timothy Carlton and Wanda Ventham, Benedict Cumberbatch’s parents, played Sherlock’s dad and mom on Sherlock.


BBC / Via Netflix

Benedict said, “It was nerve-racking because they are actors as well, and yet they were brilliant and they were fantastic.”

7.

Colin Hanks and his father, Tom, played Troy Gable and his father in The Great Buck Howard.

8.

Bruce Willis and his daughter Rumer played Jeff and Amanda Talley in Hostage.


Miramax Films / Via youtube.com

Bruce told the BBC that when Rumer asked to be part of the film, he asked her to audition. “I’m not going to give you this part, you have to earn it,” he told her.

9.

Tatum O’Neal and her father, Ryan, played Addie Loggins and Moses Pray in Paper Moon.


Paramount Pictures / Via youtube.com

Ryan hoped that the project would bring them closer together. He said, “This was the first opportunity to try to channel her energy and mind into something constructive and give her what she never had enough of — love.”

10.

Mamie Gummer and her mother, Meryl Streep, played Julie Brummel and Ricki Rendazzo in Ricki and the Flash.


Sony Pictures Entertainment / Via youtube.com

Mamie joked that she was “one of five people on the planet” who wouldn’t be intimidated to work with Meryl Streep, with the other four being the rest of their family.

11.

Spouses Emily Blunt and John Krasinski played Evelyn and Lee Abbott in A Quiet Place.


Paramount Pictures / Via youtube.com

Emily said that while she initially didn’t want to be in the film and suggested a friend of hers for the role instead, reading the script completely changed her mind. She said, “I realized that, of all the projects we’ve been sent to do together — and there’ve been many — it would really serve this film that we were married in real life.”

12.

Ben Stiller and his dad, Jerry, played Eddie and Doc Cantrow in The Heartbreak Kid.


Paramount Pictures / Via youtube.com

They appeared in several other projects together, including Zoolander.

13.

Leslie Mann and her daughters, Iris and Maude Apatow, played Debbie and her children in Knocked Up.


Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

They went on to reprise their roles in This Is 40. Both films were directed by Judd Apatow, who is Leslie’s husband and Iris and Maude’s father.

14.

Jaden Smith and his father, Will, played Christopher Gardner Jr. and Chris Gardner in The Pursuit of Happyness.


Sony Pictures Releasing / Via youtube.com

The father-and-son duo also played Cypher and Kitai Raige in After Earth.

15.

Miley Cyrus and her dad, Billy Ray, played Miley and Robby Ray Stewart on Hannah Montana.

16.

And Jake Gyllenhaal and his sister, Maggie, played Donnie and Elizabeth Darko in Donnie Darko.


Pandora Cinema / Via youtube.com

Richard Kelly, the film’s director, had to convince Maggie that they weren’t offering her the part just because she was Jake’s big sister. He said, ” She was already trying to talk me out of casting her, in a very selfless way. And I was just really impressed by that, and by how strong-willed and determined [she was].”

