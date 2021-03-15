16 Related Actors Who Played Family Onscreen

1.
Eugene Levy and his son, Dan, played Johnny and David Rose on Schitt’s Creek.
2.
Spouses Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany played Emma Darwin and Charles in Creation.
3.
Angelina Jolie and her father, Jon Voight, played Lara and Richard Croft in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.
4.
Henry Fonda and his daughter Jane played Norman Thayer Jr. and Chelsea Thayer Wayne in On Golden Pond.
5.
Sylvester Stallone and his son Sage played Rocky Balboa and Rocky Balboa Jr. in Rocky V.
6.
Timothy Carlton and Wanda Ventham, Benedict Cumberbatch’s parents, played Sherlock’s dad and mom on Sherlock.
7.
Colin Hanks and his father, Tom, played Troy Gable and his father in The Great Buck Howard.
8.
Bruce Willis and his daughter Rumer played Jeff and Amanda Talley in Hostage.
9.
Tatum O’Neal and her father, Ryan, played Addie Loggins and Moses Pray in Paper Moon.
10.
Mamie Gummer and her mother, Meryl Streep, played Julie Brummel and Ricki Rendazzo in Ricki and the Flash.
11.
Spouses Emily Blunt and John Krasinski played Evelyn and Lee Abbott in A Quiet Place.
12.
Ben Stiller and his dad, Jerry, played Eddie and Doc Cantrow in The Heartbreak Kid.
13.
Leslie Mann and her daughters, Iris and Maude Apatow, played Debbie and her children in Knocked Up.
14.
Jaden Smith and his father, Will, played Christopher Gardner Jr. and Chris Gardner in The Pursuit of Happyness.
15.
Miley Cyrus and her dad, Billy Ray, played Miley and Robby Ray Stewart on Hannah Montana.
16.
And Jake Gyllenhaal and his sister, Maggie, played Donnie and Elizabeth Darko in Donnie Darko.
