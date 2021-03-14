Your Monday Briefing – The New York Times

The Times’s office is on several floors of a building that stretches from 40th to 41st Streets on Eighth Avenue near Times Square. It’s not normally the quietest place in the world — what do you expect, when your nearest neighbor is the Port Authority Bus Terminal? — but it’s our not-quiet place. It has an electricity to it, a frisson, a sense of community and a sense of purpose. It feels like something bigger than itself.

I love our busy newsroom, with its ergonomic desks, its glass-walled meeting rooms, its whiteboards scribbled with strange notations, its people bustling up and down stairways, its random pieces of exotic furniture nobody knows how to use, its layout that snarls up your sense of direction as you try to find a colleague from another department.

I miss all of that. Mostly, I miss the people I work with. I’ve experienced them as disembodied squares on my screen for so long now that I’ve forgotten what it’s like to be with them in real life. They’re smart, thoughtful, irreverent, friendly, difficult, brilliant, subversive, surprising. I miss our unexpected conversations in the elevators.

I miss making lunch dates in the cafeteria. I miss the buoyancy that comes when you work side by side with people you love and respect. I miss the office.

I hope we’ll all be back there soon.

That’s it for this briefing. Tomorrow we will be rolling out our redesigned morning newsletter. We hope you enjoy our new look! — Carole

Thank you

To Melissa Clark for the recipe. You can reach the team at briefing@nytimes.com.

P.S.

• We’re listening to “The Daily.” Our latest episode is Part 2 of “Odessa,” the series about a Texas high school that tries to bring back football during the pandemic.

• Here’s our Mini Crossword, and a clue: Coffee, slangily (three letters). You can find all our puzzles here.

• Elizabeth Kennedy, a longtime editor and reporter at The Associated Press, will be The Times’s new White House editor.