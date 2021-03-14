Why Dionne Warwick Doesn’t Pay Attention To The Grammys

The legendary singer recently told Page Six that she has no plans to watch tonight’s Grammys — and Warwick’s got her reasons, too.
“You know the Grammys are not the Grammys that I know or knew,” Warwick explained. “It’s a completely different genre right now.”
Warwick went on to say that the Grammys have focused on “younger ears” in recent years, leading to her peers not being “considered worthy” by the Recording Academy.
“We’ve all been recording — trust me — and making some really good stuff out there, but you know the Grammys seem now to have geared itself, as has the music industry itself, towards the younger ears — and deservedly so.”
“Why waste my time and [critics’] by continuing to say, ‘Hey, it’s me?’” she said. “It’s me is all I can tell you.”
