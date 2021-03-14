When does March Madness start? Full schedule for First Four, Round 1 games in 2021 NCAA Tournament

The monstrosity that is the NCAA Tournament is back.

In terms of sheer size and scope, nothing in the American sports lexicon can begin to approach March Madness, which in 2021 ranges 23 days from Selection Sunday on March 14 through the national title game on Monday, April 5.

Add in a plethora of TV networks and several streaming options for the 67-game tournament, and it can be a dizzying affair to keep up with — if Sporting News hadn’t gone through the trouble of noting every major date for the entire tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know for March Madness in 2021, including dates, times and TV information:

When does March Madness start?

  • First Four: March 18
  • Round 1: March 19
  • Final Four: April 3-5

That depends on who you’re asking; it could be the NCAA Tournament selection show, which reveals the initial 68-team NCAA Tournament field. Or it could be the First Four, which helps set the final 64-team field. Or it could be the first round, which marks the start of the tournament proper. Or, for those casual fans who care only about the national championship, you could argue it starts with the Final Four.

Regardless, below is the full tournament schedule, from Selection Sunday to the national championship game:

NCAA Tournament schedule 2021

Selection Sunday

Sunday, March 14

Time (ET)TV
6 p.m.CBS, fuboTV

First Four

Thursday, March 18

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 15 p.m.truTV
Game 26:20 p.m.TBS
Game 38:30 p.m.truTV
Game 49:50 p.m.TBS

Round 1

Friday, March 19

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 5NoonCBS, fuboTV
Game 612:30 p.m.truTV
Game 71 p.m.TBS
Game 81:30 p.m.TNT
Game 92:45 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 103:20 p.m.truTV
Game 113:50 p.m.TBS
Game 124:20 p.m.TNT
Game 136:15 p.m.TBS
Game 147 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 157 p.m.truTV
Game 167:15 p.m.TNT
Game 179:10 p.m.TBS
Game 189:30 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 199:45 p.m.truTV
Game 209:50 p.m.TNT

Saturday, March 20

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 21NoonCBS, fuboTV
Game 2212:30 p.m.truTV
Game 231 p.m.TBS
Game 241:30 p.m.TNT
Game 252:45 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 263:20 p.m.truTV
Game 273:50 p.m.TBS
Game 284:20 p.m.TNT
Game 296:15 p.m.TBS
Game 307 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 317 p.m.truTV
Game 327:15 p.m.TNT
Game 339:10 p.m.TBS
Game 349:30 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 359:45 p.m.truTV
Game 369:50 p.m.TNT

Round 2

Sunday, March 21

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 37NoonCBS, fuboTV
Game 382:30 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 395 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 406 p.m.TNT
Game 417 p.m.TBS
Game 427:30 p.m.truTV
Game 438:30 p.m.TNT
Game 449:30 p.m.TBS

Monday, March 22

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 45NoonCBS, fuboTV
Game 462:30 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 475 p.m.TBS
Game 486 p.m.TNT
Game 49/td>7 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 507:30 p.m.TBS
Game 518:30 p.m.TNT
Game 529:30 p.m.CBS, fuboTV

Sweet 16

Saturday, March 27

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 532:30 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 545 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 557:15 p.m.TBS
Game 569:45 p.m.TBS

Sunday, March 28

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 572 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 584:45 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 597 p.m.TBS
Game 609:45 p.m.TBS

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 617 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 629:45 p.m.CBS, fuboTV

Tuesday, March 30

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 637 p.m.TBS
Game 649:45 p.m.TBS

Final Four

Saturday, April 3

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 655 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 668:30 p.m.CBS, fuboTV

NCAA Tournament national championship game

Saturday, April 3

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 679 p.m.CBS, fuboTV

