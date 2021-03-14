When does March Madness start? Full schedule for First Four, Round 1 games in 2021 NCAA Tournament

The monstrosity that is the NCAA Tournament is back.
In terms of sheer size and scope, nothing in the American sports lexicon can begin to approach March Madness, which in 2021 ranges 23 days from Selection Sunday on March 14 through the national title game on Monday, April 5.
Add in a plethora of TV networks and several streaming options for the 67-game tournament, and it can be a dizzying affair to keep up with — if Sporting News hadn’t gone through the trouble of noting every major date for the entire tournament.
Here’s everything you need to know for March Madness in 2021, including dates, times and TV information:
MORE: Get your printable March Madness bracket here
When does March Madness start?
- First Four: March 18
- Round 1: March 19
- Final Four: April 3-5
That depends on who you’re asking; it could be the NCAA Tournament selection show, which reveals the initial 68-team NCAA Tournament field. Or it could be the First Four, which helps set the final 64-team field. Or it could be the first round, which marks the start of the tournament proper. Or, for those casual fans who care only about the national championship, you could argue it starts with the Final Four.
Regardless, below is the full tournament schedule, from Selection Sunday to the national championship game:
MORE: Watch select NCAA Tournament games live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)
NCAA Tournament schedule 2021
Selection Sunday
Sunday, March 14
|Time (ET)
|TV
|6 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
First Four
Thursday, March 18
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Game 1
|5 p.m.
|truTV
|Game 2
|6:20 p.m.
|TBS
|Game 3
|8:30 p.m.
|truTV
|Game 4
|9:50 p.m.
|TBS
Round 1
Friday, March 19
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Game 5
|Noon
|CBS, fuboTV
|Game 6
|12:30 p.m.
|truTV
|Game 7
|1 p.m.
|TBS
|Game 8
|1:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Game 9
|2:45 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Game 10
|3:20 p.m.
|truTV
|Game 11
|3:50 p.m.
|TBS
|Game 12
|4:20 p.m.
|TNT
|Game 13
|6:15 p.m.
|TBS
|Game 14
|7 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Game 15
|7 p.m.
|truTV
|Game 16
|7:15 p.m.
|TNT
|Game 17
|9:10 p.m.
|TBS
|Game 18
|9:30 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Game 19
|9:45 p.m.
|truTV
|Game 20
|9:50 p.m.
|TNT
Saturday, March 20
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Game 21
|Noon
|CBS, fuboTV
|Game 22
|12:30 p.m.
|truTV
|Game 23
|1 p.m.
|TBS
|Game 24
|1:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Game 25
|2:45 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Game 26
|3:20 p.m.
|truTV
|Game 27
|3:50 p.m.
|TBS
|Game 28
|4:20 p.m.
|TNT
|Game 29
|6:15 p.m.
|TBS
|Game 30
|7 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Game 31
|7 p.m.
|truTV
|Game 32
|7:15 p.m.
|TNT
|Game 33
|9:10 p.m.
|TBS
|Game 34
|9:30 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Game 35
|9:45 p.m.
|truTV
|Game 36
|9:50 p.m.
|TNT
Round 2
Sunday, March 21
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Game 37
|Noon
|CBS, fuboTV
|Game 38
|2:30 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Game 39
|5 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Game 40
|6 p.m.
|TNT
|Game 41
|7 p.m.
|TBS
|Game 42
|7:30 p.m.
|truTV
|Game 43
|8:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Game 44
|9:30 p.m.
|TBS
Monday, March 22
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Game 45
|Noon
|CBS, fuboTV
|Game 46
|2:30 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Game 47
|5 p.m.
|TBS
|Game 48
|6 p.m.
|TNT
|Game 49/td>
|7 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Game 50
|7:30 p.m.
|TBS
|Game 51
|8:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Game 52
|9:30 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
Sweet 16
Saturday, March 27
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Game 53
|2:30 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Game 54
|5 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Game 55
|7:15 p.m.
|TBS
|Game 56
|9:45 p.m.
|TBS
Sunday, March 28
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Game 57
|2 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Game 58
|4:45 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Game 59
|7 p.m.
|TBS
|Game 60
|9:45 p.m.
|TBS
Elite Eight
Monday, March 29
Tuesday, March 30
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Game 63
|7 p.m.
|TBS
|Game 64
|9:45 p.m.
|TBS
Final Four
Saturday, April 3
NCAA Tournament national championship game
Saturday, April 3
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Game 67
|9 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV