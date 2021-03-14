What time does the NASCAR race start today? TV schedule, channel for Phoenix race

For anyone who’s asking “What time is the NASCAR race today,” the answer is very similar to the answer given for the previous three Cup Series races.

Not only that, but the Instacart 500 at Phoenix Raceway will roll off at about the same time as the season-ending Championship 4 race at the same track in November.

Sunday’s starting lineup leads off with Brad Keslowski (pole) and Kyle Larson (second). Larson clinched a berth in the Cup Series playoffs with his win last weekend at Las Vegas. Keselowski is hunting for his first win of the season and a playoff spot.

Below is all you need to know about the schedule for Sunday’s Instacart 500 at Phoenix.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Date: Sunday, March 14

The green flag for today’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway, the Instacart 500, is scheduled to wave at 3:47 p.m. ET.

What channel is NASCAR on today?

Fox and Fox Sports 1 will televise NASCAR races during the first four months of the Cup Series schedule, through the June 13 All-Star Race at Texas. Fox will air Sunday’s race, the fifth of the NASCAR Cup Series 2021 season.

NBC and NBC Sports Network are scheduled to air the remaining NASCAR Cup Series races in 2021, including the playoffs.

As is the case for all the Cup Series races on Fox this season, Mike Joy will call the race with the assistance of analysts Jeff Gordon, Clint Bowyer and Larry McReynolds.

NASCAR live stream for Phoenix race

Anyone who has a cable or satellite subscription can stream Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR race at Phoenix live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports Go app.

For those who don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, there are seven OTT (over-the-top) TV streaming options that carry Fox and FS1 — Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV, fuboTV, Vidgo, AT&T Now and TVision. Of the seven, Hulu, YouTubeTV and fuboTV offer free-trial options.

Below are links to each.

NASCAR Cup Series 2021 schedule

Below is the remaining schedule for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series regular season and playoffs, beginning with Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway.

NASCAR Cup Series 2021 regular season

Date Race Track Time (ET) TV Radio March 14 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Phoenix Phoenix Raceway 3:30 p.m. Fox MRN March 21 Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500 Atlanta Motor Speedway 3 p.m. Fox PRN March 28 Food City Dirt Race Bristol Motor Speedway 3:30 p.m. Fox PRN April 10 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 Martinsville Speedway 7:30 p.m. FS1 MRN April 18 Toyota Owners 400 Richmond Raceway 3 p.m. Fox MRN April 25 GEICO 500 Talladega Superspeedway 2 p.m. Fox MRN May 2 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Kansas Kansas Speedway 3 p.m. FS1 MRN May 9 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Darlington Darlington Raceway 3:30 p.m. FS1 MRN May 16 Drydene 400 Dover International Speedway 2 p.m. FS1 MRN May 23 NASCAR Cup Series Race at COTA Circuit of the Americas 2:30 p.m. FS1 PRN May 30 Coca-Cola 600 Charlotte Motor Speedway 6 p.m. Fox PRN June 6 Toyota/Save Mart 350 Sonoma Raceway 4 p.m. FS1 PRN June 13 NASCAR All-Star Open Texas Motor Speedway 6 p.m. FS1 MRN June 13 NASCAR All-Star Race Texas Motor Speedway 8 p.m. FS1 MRN June 20 Ally 400 Nashville Superspeedway 3:30 p.m. NBCSN MRN June 26 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono-1 Pocono Raceway 3 p.m. NBCSN MRN June 27 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono-2 Pocono Raceway 3:30 p.m. NBCSN MRN July 4 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Road America Road America 2:30 p.m. NBC MRN July 11 Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart Atlanta Motor Speedway 3:30 p.m. NBCSN PRN July 18 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 New Hampshire Motor Speedway 3 p.m. NBCSN PRN Aug. 8 Go Bowling at The Glen Watkins Glen International 3 p.m. NBCSN MRN Aug. 15 Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard powered by Florida Georgia Line Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course 1 p.m. NBC IMS Aug. 22 FireKeepers Casino 400 Michigan International Speedway 3 p.m. NBCSN MRN Aug. 28 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Daytona International Speedway 7 p.m. NBC MRN

NASCAR Cup Series 2021 playoffs Round of 16

Date Race Track Time (ET) TV Radio Sept. 5 Cook Out Southern 500 Darlington Raceway 6 p.m. NBCSN MRN Sept. 11 Federated Auto Parts 400 Richmond Raceway 7:30 p.m. NBCSN MRN Sept. 18 Bass Pro Shops Night Race Bristol Motor Speedway 7:30 p.m. NBCSN PRN

NASCAR Cup Series 2021 playoffs Round of 12

Date Race Track Time (ET) TV Radio Sept. 26 South Point 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 7 p.m. NBCSN PRN Oct. 3 YellaWood 500 Talladega Superspeedway 2 p.m. NBC MRN Oct. 10 Bank of America ROVAL 400 Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course 2 p.m. NBC PRN

NASCAR Cup Series 2021 playoffs Round of 8

Date Race Track Time (ET) TV Radio Oct. 17 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 Texas Motor Speedway 2 p.m. NBC PRN Oct. 24 Hollywood Casino 400 Kansas Speedway 3 p.m. NBCSN MRN Oct. 31 Xfinity 500 Martinsville Speedway 2 p.m. NBC MRN

NASCAR Cup Series 2021 playoffs Championship 4