Wall Street Journal By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters.

(Reuters) – Texas power retailer Griddy Energy LLC is planning to file for bankruptcy after the state grid operator cut off the company’s access to customers for unpaid bills following the Texas freeze, sources familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal.

Officials at the company were not immediately available for comment.

Griddy sold power to customers at market rates. When power prices spiked to $9,000 per megawatt hour (MWh) and remained at that lofty level for days during the extreme cold in February, some customers received monthly bills of over $10,000.

That compares with an average price for power of $22 per MWh in 2020 in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the state’s power grid.

“ERCOT took our members and have effectively shut down Griddy,” the company told customers on its website after ERCOT transferred Griddy’s roughly 10,000 customers to others.

In addition to losing its customers, the Texas attorney general is suing Griddy, saying it engaged in deceptive trade practices by issuing excessive bills.

Griddy has said that it urged customers to switch to other providers with a fixed rate before the worst of the storm hit in February.

High gas and power bills from the Texas freeze have already forced two other firms to seek bankruptcy protection – Just Energy Group (NYSE:) Inc and Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR