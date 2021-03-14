Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews discharged from hospital after serious fall

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews has been released from hospital and will begin a “significant” period of rehabilitation.

The premier had been getting ready for work at a holiday home on the Mornington Peninsula last week when he slipped.

The Alfred’s director of trauma services Professor Mark Fitzgerald said the team of specialists caring for Mr Andrews were “pleased” with his progress, however the premier had a long road to recovery ahead.

“Mr Andrews has responded well without surgery so far, and the work to improve his strength and mobility must now begin,” he said.

“As the rehabilitation journey gets underway, we will watch closely for any signs of worsening spinal stability or alignment, as well as the development of other complications.”

Daniel Andrews has been released from hospital. (Nine)

Professor Fitzgerald said a spinal injury of this nature would not necessarily require surgery.

“When upright, a brace is worn to stabilise the spine, maintain alignment, and help to control pain. Physiotherapy treatment is key at this time,” he said.

“Any deterioration may lead to a need for surgery down the track, however we are gradually progressing in the right direction at this time.”

9News understands it will take several months for the premier to recover from his injuries.

Mr Andrews last week said it was “good to get out of ICU”, sharing a photo of himself in a ward.