Updated March Madness odds 2021: Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan among the best bets to win the NCAA Tournament

It should come as no surprise to anyone who’s followed college basketball this year that Gonzaga (+200), Baylor (+600), and Michigan (+600) are considered the betting favorites to cut down the nets at the end of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, but as is always the case, it’s the other teams below them on the odds board — from the sleeper picks to the long shots — who are more intriguing to those looking to wager on March Madness (or get guidance for their bracket pools).

Perhaps the biggest risk-reward teams on the board are Virginia (+3000) and Kansas (+4200), two powerhouses that withdrew from their respective conference tournaments because of positive COVID tests but are still expected to compete in the NCAA Tournament. They will be without the player(s) who tested positive, plus close contacts of those player(s), for at least the first two rounds, but they could be at full strength after that if they advance. Obviously, their thinned-out rosters make them more vulnerable in the early rounds, but if they make it to the second weekend, both teams could be considered slight values at their current odds, especially Kansas.

Of course, “value” is one thing; actually winning your bets is another. That’s why Gonzaga sits atop the odds board at +200. After dominating the regular season en route to a 26-0 record, Gonzaga will be looking to become the first undefeated Division 1 men’s college basketball champion since the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers. Despite playing in the relatively weak WCC, the ‘Zags boast an impressive resume that includes wins over Kansas, West Virginia, Iowa, Virginia, and BYU (three times). They’re the favorites for a reason, though a potentially tough region that features Iowa and aforementioned Kansas and Virginia might cause some bettors to fade the ‘Zags.

Just behind Gonzaga is Baylor (22-2), who lost just once during the regular season (at Kansas) before getting upset in the Big 12 tournament by Oklahoma State, and Michigan (+600), whose national title hopes took a hit when it indefinitely lost second-leading scorer Isaiah Livers to a foot injury in the Big 10 tournament. Michigan has a very large public following, though, which is perhaps why it still came in tied for the second-best odds to win.

Updated March Madness odds 2021

Gonzaga, Baylor, and Michigan might have separated themselves from the rest of the college basketball pack this year in many people’s minds, but advanced stats site kenpom.com actually ranked Illinois ahead of Baylor — and that was before the Illini defeated Ohio State to win the Big 10 tournament. As such, it’s no surprise the other No. 1 seed is fourth on the odds board at +700.

Two more Big 10 teams, Iowa (+1600) and Ohio State (+2400) are among the next four teams, with Houston (+1800) and Alabama (+2100) sandwiched between them. Alabama is the No. 2 seed in the East region, where Michigan is the No. 1, so if you think the Livers injury is enough to crush Michigan’s hopes, then Alabama at +2100 makes for an intriguing bet.

Many will likely target the East region for their “sleeper” bets, with No. 3 seed Texas (+4200), No. 4 Florida State (+3000), and even No. 5 seed Colorado (+4800) all in consideration as “value” options. If you’re looking for real value in that region, you can try a blue blood like Michigan State (+10000) or UCLA (+7500), who will face each other in a play-in game on Thursday. The winner of that game will face BYU, and given the unpredictability of the East region, has a chance to make some noise as a long shot.

Below is the complete initial odds board, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. These odds will certainly change as bets come in throughout the week. Also, Rutgers was not included on FanDuel’s big board, perhaps because of the New Jersey rule that you can’t bet on the team in-state (and people from New Jersey could potentially be betting online).

Team Odds Gonzaga +200 Baylor +600 Michigan +600 Illinois +700 Iowa +1600 Houston +1800 Alabama +2100 Ohio State +2400 Florida State +3000 West Virginia +3000 Virginia +3000 Oklahoma State +3000 UConn +3200 Creighton +4200 Texas Tech +4200 Arkansas +4200 Kansas +4200 Texas +4200 Wisconsin +4200 Purdue +4200 Villanova +4400 Tennessee +4800 Colorado +4800 San Diego State +4800 Loyola-Chicago +4800 USC +4800 North Carolina +5500 Oklahoma +5500 Oregon +6500 LSU +7500 UCLA +7500 Clemson +8000 BYU +8000 Virginia Tech +8000 Missouri +8500 Syracuse +8500 Florida +9000 Georgia Tech +9000 Michigan State +10000 Utah State +11000 Drake +11000 VCU +11000 Maryland +12000 Eastern Washington +12000 Wichita State +13000 Colgate +15000 Liberty +15000 North Texas +18000 Oregon State +18000 Appalachian State +20000 UC-Santa Barbara +20000 Georgetown +20000 Drexel +20000 Grand Canyon +20000 Morehead State +20000 Cleveland State +20000 St. Bonaventure +20000 Winthrop +20000 Hartford +20000 Abilene Christian +24000 UNC-Greensboro +24000 Norfolk State +24000 Ohio +24000 Iona +24000 Mt. St. Mary’s +24000 Oral Roberts +24000 Texas Southern +24000

Of course, we know that no team is truly a “sure thing” during March Madness, so betting on several teams at a variety of value points makes sense. You obviously don’t want to bet much on any team in the +20000 range, but trying your luck with a few teams in the +4000 to +9000 range usually won’t crush you — assuming you don’t go all-in and/or not bet on the favorites, too.

Good luck!