U.S. Steel issues revision to first quarter earnings guidance By Reuters

(Reuters) – United States Steel (NYSE:) Corp on Sunday issued a revision to the first quarter guidance the company provided on March 12.
The company did not change its guidance for first quarter adjusted earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of approximately $540 million, which excludes impacts related to acquiring the remaining stake in Big River Steel.
However, it recalculated its guidance for first quarter adjusted net earnings to approximately $265 million and its adjusted diluted earnings per share to approximately $1.02.
On March 12, the company said its guidance for first quarter adjusted net income was approximately $160 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share was approximately $0.61.
