Troop’s Reggie Warren Dead at 52 After Struggling With Health Issues

AceShowbiz –

Reggie Warren of R&B group Troop has passed away. The one of the original five members of the 1980s group died on Sunday, March 14 at his home in San Bernardino County, California, his representative has confirmed.

Reggie was surrounded by his family at the time of his death, TMZ reports. He was 52. His rep says the singer had been dealing with health issues for a while now and was hospitalized for a couple of months back in January. He was released from the hospital on Saturday with the anticipation he would die.

The rep says his death is not COVID related, but the family is not going to discuss the detail of his cause of death while waiting for the results of autopsy that is going to be performed on Reggie.

Following his passing, Reggie’s bandmate Steve Russell took to Instagram to mourn the loss. “Job well done my brother I will see you on the other side RIP Reggie Warren #DamnReggie,” he wrote along with a black-and-white picture of his late friend.

Along with his childhood friends, including Steve, Rodney Benford, John Harreld and Allen McNeil, Reggie formed Troop in the 1980s. The quintet signed to Atlantic Records and released their debut album in 1988, which featured their hit single “Mamacita”.

The group’s second album “Attitude” is more well-known, spawning two No. 1 songs, “All I Do Is Think of You”, which was originally performed by The Jackson 5, and “Spread My Wings”. Their cover version of The Deele‘s “Sweet November” is also among their popular songs.

After the release of their fifth studio album “Mayday” in 1998, Troop took a hiatus as individual members worked behind the scenes on various writing and producing projects, collaborations and other business endeavors.

In 2004, they regrouped and began touring the United States. Since returning, Troop has headlined a number of shows and also shared the stage with artists they had toured with in the past, such as Boyz II Men, Brian McKnight, Keith Sweat, Silk, Mario and Jon B..