Trial of British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe was held in Iran: lawyer By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
8

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Richard Ratcliffe protests outside Iranian Embassy in London

DUBAI (Reuters) – The trial of British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe at Iran’s Revolutionary court was held on Sunday, her lawyer Hojjat Kermani told the Iranian Emtedad website.

“Her trial was held at branch 15 of the Revolutionary court. Her charge is propaganda against the system,” he said.

Iran had released Zaghari-Ratcliffe from house arrest last Sunday at the end of her five-year prison sentence, but she had been summoned to court again on the other charge.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR