Trading Bitcoin options is less risky than futures but mind the premium! By Cointelegraph



Trading Bitcoin options is less risky than futures but mind the premium!



The most basic (BTC) options contracts involve buying a call which gives the holder the opportunity to acquire the asset at a fixed price on a set date. For this privilege, the buyer simply pays an upfront fee, known as a premium, to the contract seller.

Although this is a great way to use leverage while avoiding the liquidation risk that comes from trading futures contracts, it comes at a cost. The options premium will rise during volatile markets, causing the trade to require even further price appreciation to generate a reasonable profit, so the premium is a metric investors must keep a close eye on.

Bitcoin 3-day historical volatility. Source: buybitcoinworldwide.com

March 26 BTC call options pricing. Source: Deribit.com

