The use of blockchain tech should be more environmentally friendly By Cointelegraph



The use of blockchain tech should be more environmentally friendly



It is no longer news that the United States has restated its commitment toward lowering carbon emissions and taking an active part in the quest to normalize environmentally friendly measures on the global scene. This drastic shift in policymaking will spur the introduction and establishment of more stringent approaches to climate change. Undoubtedly, the reentering of the United States in the climate change conversation is indicative of the seriousness of this crisis and the drastic decisions countries would likely make to meet the environmental goals set in Paris, known as the Paris Agreement.

At the heart of this political and economic restructuring is the growing impact of innovative technologies in the pursuit of a sustainable environment. You would expect that innovations should contribute positively to this movement. It is futile to invest trillions of dollars in developing new technologies without factoring in the long-term propensity of adhering to the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, especially on matters relating to environmental sustainability. Thus, it is imperative to analyze the viability of blockchain from the critical lenses of an environmentalist.

Blockchains should embrace eco-friendly measures

Enterprise blockchain implementations

Andrey Sergeenkov is an independent researcher, analyst and writer in the cryptocurrency niche. As a firm supporter of blockchain technology and a decentralized world, he believes that the world craves such decentralization in government, society and business. He is the founder of BTC Peers, an independent media outlet.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph