Texans trade Benardrick McKinney to Dolphins for Shaq Lawson

The Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins have agreed to a trade, but it is not one that involves star quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Texans are trading linebacker Benardrick McKinney to Miami in exchange for pass-rusher Shaq Lawson, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The teams are also swapping late-round draft picks.

McKinney sought permission in recent days to seek a trade, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The Tennessee Titans also showed interest in the former second-round pick.

McKinney underwent shoulder surgery last October and missed the remainder of the 2020 season. He averaged more than 100 total tackles per season in each of his previous four before that.

Lawson, a former No. 19 overall pick of the Buffalo Bills, had four sacks in 14 games last season.

It is hardly a surprise that McKinney wanted to be traded, as several veteran players reportedly want out of Houston. Watson, of course, is the most notable of the bunch.