Texans to acquire RT Marcus Cannon from Patriots By Reuters

The Houston Texans will acquire right tackle Marcus Cannon from the New England Patriots, multiple media outlets reported on Sunday.

Per reports, the teams will swap picks in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The move comes five days after reports circled of the Patriots acquiring offensive tackle Trent Brown from the Las Vegas Raiders. Both trades are eligible to become official at the start of the league year on March 17.

Cannon has appeared in 115 games (69 starts) over nine seasons with the Patriots.

The 32-year-old Texas native sat out the 2020 season because of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Cannon is a cancer survivor, diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma shortly before the 2011 NFL Draft.

